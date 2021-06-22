Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 77,842 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 2.66% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $599.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

