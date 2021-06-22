Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 5,072.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Veracyte worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

