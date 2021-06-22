Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $64.97 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

