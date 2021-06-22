Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188,094 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.12% of MarineMax worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

MarineMax stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

