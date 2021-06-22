Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,782 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.03% of The Shyft Group worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 144,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.