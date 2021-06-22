Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 112,010 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112,010 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Murphy USA worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $129.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

