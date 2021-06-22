Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 136,910 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,910 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Oceaneering International worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OII. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 69,641 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 402.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oceaneering International by 148.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 155,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

