Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 154,180 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,180 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

