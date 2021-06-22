Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 232,029 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,029 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 484,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

