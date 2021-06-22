Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,427 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,873,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after purchasing an additional 378,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Leidos by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,416,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,947,000 after purchasing an additional 247,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

