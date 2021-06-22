Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 409,180 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.59% of NetScout Systems worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.96, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

