Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.