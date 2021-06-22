Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 6,237 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.30% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $43,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,668,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $360.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.76 and a 52-week high of $361.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

