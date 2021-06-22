Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $32.06 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $32,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $251.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

