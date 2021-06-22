Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $41.02 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX opened at $497.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.14 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

