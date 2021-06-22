Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $42.73 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $42,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 209,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 424,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,703,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $233.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.