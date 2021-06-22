Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 9,991 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.26% of Bio-Techne worth $38,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,362. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $440.21 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $453.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

