Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,749 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

