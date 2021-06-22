Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 391,104 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391,104 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.49% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $41,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $115.81 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.01. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

