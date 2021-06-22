Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 974 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

UNP opened at $217.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.29. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

