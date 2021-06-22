Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,752 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,522,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,071,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

