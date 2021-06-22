Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $29,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.