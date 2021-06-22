Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $357.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $358.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.