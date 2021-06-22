Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.