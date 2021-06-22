Puma (ETR:PUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.72

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €96.72 ($113.79) and last traded at €96.36 ($113.36), with a volume of 205722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €96.12 ($113.08).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €95.30 ($112.12).

Get Puma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of €91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.