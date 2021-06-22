PumaPay Trading 40.5% Lower This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $525,898.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.29 or 0.00644385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00077406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038190 BTC.

PMA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

