Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.85 million.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 141,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,866. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Cowen upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

