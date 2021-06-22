Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

PRPL opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.77. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

