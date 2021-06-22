Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.92 million-105.51 million.
Shares of Puxin stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 12,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.66. Puxin has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $12.39.
Puxin Company Profile
