Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Down 32.1% This Week

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $320,128.15 and $91.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

