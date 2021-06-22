Qcash Reaches Market Cap of $71.10 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.10 million and approximately $972.21 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00115214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00161503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,809.41 or 1.00034388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

