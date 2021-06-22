Quantis Network Trading 25.5% Lower This Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $11,841.29 and $140.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00047294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00113916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00155889 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,831.94 or 1.00456808 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

