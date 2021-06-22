Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.82 million.Quantum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-0.000 EPS.

Quantum stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,383. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $435.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,929 shares of company stock valued at $629,354 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

