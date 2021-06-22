QuickSwap (QUICK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.63 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $72.32 million and $27.63 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $452.72 or 0.01391153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00107753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00154999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,520.12 or 0.99930437 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003043 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

