QunQun Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 26% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $547,163.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

