Ramin Sayar Sells 100,300 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $461,016.70.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 3,288,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

