RAMP Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.44 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. RAMP has a market capitalization of $53.97 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.28 or 0.00637738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.54 or 0.07019694 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,487,804 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.