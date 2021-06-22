Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Trading Up 0.5%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 32,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.