Rarible Trading 49.4% Lower Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $22.67 million and $5.52 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $5.39 or 0.00016609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00638757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,203,736 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

