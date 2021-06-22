Ravencoin Classic Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $84,464.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,696.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,754.03 or 0.05906561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.01382540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00373211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00115369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.00635768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00375464 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,023,125,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

