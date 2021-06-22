Ravencoin (RVN) Price Down 35.9% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $437.55 million and approximately $60.46 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048175 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,047,475,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

