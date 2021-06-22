Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 3,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.