Raymond James Analysts Give Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) a C$8.75 Price Target

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) received a C$8.75 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.60.

SVM traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,277,219.26. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$135,018.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$275,275. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,317.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

