Raymond James Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $496.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

