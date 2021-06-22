Raymond James Trims Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Target Price to $9.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.23.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. 1,533,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,939,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $91,025,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

