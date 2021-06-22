Raymond James Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUN. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,602. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.61 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

