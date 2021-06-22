Raze Network Market Cap Achieves $3.26 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $366,664.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00116823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00158084 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.76 or 0.99814876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.