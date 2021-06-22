RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of RBC Bearings worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $25,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings stock opened at $196.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,124. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.