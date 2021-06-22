REAL Price Reaches $0.0511 on Major Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. REAL has a market capitalization of $513,745.28 and approximately $224.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REAL has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00626342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

