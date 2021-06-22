ReapChain (REAP) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $173,611.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

